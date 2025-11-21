Lindford Pub Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Beers at 2015 Prices

Share Post Share Email

Lindford pub The Royal Exchange celebrated its 10th anniversary last Saturday (15 November) with a party to thank its customers and staff – and offered selected drinks at 2015 prices during a ‘back to the future’ session in the evening.

The celebrations marked 10 years since The Royal Exchange reopened in 2015, after it was saved from permanent closure by a strong Save the Pub campaign by the local community.

Around 100 people, including Gregory Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, filled the Brakspear pub on Liphook Road to enjoy food, drink and retro entertainment from local band ‘Rock of 80s’. During the price drop session, some pints of beer were selling at just £3.60, resulting in a very busy bar!

Chloe King, one the pub’s three business owners with Aaron Morris and Amy Pieri, said: “The three of us started working at The Royal Exchange around seven years ago, with the aim of creating a warm, welcoming ‘home from home’ for everyone who comes through the doors.

“We are delighted that our vision for the pub has become a reality, and hugely grateful to everyone who has made it happen: our brilliant team whose hard work and dedication front of house and in the kitchen is the heart of the pub, and the reason why customers return time and again. And our fantastic, loyal customers who have filled the pub with laughter and life and supported us through highs and lows.

“We raise a glass to all of you. Here’s to 10 brilliant years behind us and many more ahead!”

Gregory Stafford said: “It was lovely to celebrate The Royal Exchange’s 10th Anniversary – a local pub at the heart of Lindford. Well done to Amy, Chloe and Aaron for all their hard work to keep the pub going. As many of our pubs are facing a difficult time at the moment, it is wonderful to see their dedication matched with strong local support, and I look forward to being back for a drink very soon.”