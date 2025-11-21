SIBA Launches 2026 Industry Survey to Help Organisation ‘Fight For Fairness’ in Independent Brewing Sector

Share Post Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) has launched its Industry Report Questionnaire, an industry survey which garners data for the SIBA Independent Beer Report and influences the future direction of the trade association.

SIBA use the results of the in-depth survey of independent breweries to fight for a fairer deal for brewers – from lobbying Government on taxation and support, to improving access to market for breweries. The extensive surveying of independent breweries is independently analysed by Professor David Tyrrall, Visiting Professor of Accounting and Policy at Staffordshire University and Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University.

The outcomes of this analysis are published in the SIBA Independent Beer Report, produced in collaboration with report supporter Croxsons.

“The SIBA Brewing Industry Report Questionnaire is an incredibly important annual exercise which not only garners data for the Independent Beer Report, but also influences the direction of SIBA as an organisation and the way in which we approach all aspects of fighting for a fairer deal for brewers in Government and the beer market.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

SIBA have also this year worked with Women on Tap (CIC) to improve the data gathered on female ownership and leadership in brewing. The changes will make it easier to track female leadership in the independent brewing industry, something which Women on Tap and SIBA have each identified as an important step forward for what has in the past been a male dominated sector.

“We’ve been delighted to work with SIBA for the 2026 survey to make what we feel is an important addition. In the question about the people working in the business, we’ve now added ‘Owner/ Director/ CEO’ so we can measure and track the gender splits at the most senior level of breweries and other beer organisations. We see this as a key indicator of change – it tells us who is leading and steering the industry, and how that might be changing – and it’s data that hasn’t existed before. It will be valuable for Women On Tap CIC to have access to this data, but also for the wider industry to have this snapshot. I’m incredibly grateful to SIBA for supporting this move.” Rachel Auty, Founder of Women On Tap CIC.

“Accurate, up to date data is a powerful tool in fighting for fairness, and the changes made this year seek to further improve the information available on female ownership and leadership in the industry. Our continued partnership with Women on Tap and their 50/50 initiative is hugely important to SIBA as an organisation and I want to thank them for their valuable input into this year’s survey.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

The SIBA Industry Report Questionnaire has also this year been reduced in size to make it easier and quicker to complete. The data is gathered anonymously and is open to all independent breweries in the UK.

Breweries can take part in the survey by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/SIBA2025