Uttoxeter Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Makeover Of Over £305,000

The Steeplechase on Bridge Street in Uttoxeter has reopened following a phenomenal investment of more than £305,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub officially reopened on Friday 7th November and celebrated with an exciting evening of live entertainment with a performance from ‘Just for the Craic’, followed by a live set from DJ Adam Young. The entertainment continued on throughout the weekend with an additional performance from local singers, Paul Dunne and Charlotte Bettson.

Adam Hollinshead, operator of The Steeplechase, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with how the refurbishment has turned out – the pub looks absolutely amazing and it was such a joy welcoming the community back through the doors last week. I’d like to thank everyone, including the team at Proper Pubs, for all their support in helping me to bring this transformation to life. I look forward to everything the future holds!”

Adam will be supporting an array of important community initiatives close to his heart. To start with, he will be collecting food to donate to the local foodbank and raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub. Moving forward, he hopes to host a series of charity events in aid of Admiral Taverns’ chosen charity partner for 2025, Claire House.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Adam to The Steeplechase – his energy and passion for the pub is fantastic and he has been great to work with throughout this entire process. His extensive experience, coupled with his commitment to creating a community hub cherished by local residents, will be key to unlocking this pub’s full potential. I wish him the very best of luck for the future”