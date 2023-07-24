Lionesses At The Local! As Women’s World Cup Kicks Off

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs across the country are welcoming football fans at all times of day to cheer on England down their local as the Women’s World Cup is now under way in Australia and New Zealand.

Football fans are being well catered for with pubs across the country showing matches and going the extra mile with some opening doors for breakfast and others offering exciting deals and competitions to show their support for the Lionesses as they attempt to go all the way at the tournament.

30 of Greene King’s Urban Pubs are opening early to show every England game, with each giving away 10 free England shirts before the England v Denmark game on 28th July. Whilst Hungry Horse pubs gave out free breakfast butties at the weekend so fans could cheer England on with a full stomach.

Meanwhile pubs like the Bellringer in Stoke-on-Trent, are putting the games on big screens with deals on food for every matchday, and encouraging post-victory singalongs after England games.

Victoria Mavin, who runs the Bellringer and the Pool Dole in Stoke said:

“We had such a great atmosphere within The Bellringer during the men’s World Cup last year. It really brought the community together. It was an obvious decision to show the Women’s World Cup in both of our pubs. Equality in sport has come such a long way in recent years and women’s football in particular is great to watch!

“We cannot wait to create a buzz around the event in the coming weeks. One of our staff members is a 16-year-old female football player with incredible talent, and it’s so important that she sees that her sport is as valued as the men’s leagues. We want to set that example.”

As well as supporting the women’s game, pubs are hopeful the Lionesses appearance at the tournament will bring roaring trade.

Last year’s Euros provided a 5% boost to pints sales overall and publicans will be keeping their fingers crossed for the Lionesses to go all the way as their appearance at the final doubled that with pint sales up 10% during their eventual victory against Germany.



Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“Pubs are unrivalled in the camaraderie, atmosphere and passion they bring to watching live sport. There’s nowhere better than the local to cheer on the Lionesses.

“We should celebrate the growth of women’s sport in the UK and the Euros-winning England team are spearheading the push towards greater equality in sport, and we’re proud that pubs are playing a part in promoting the women’s game.

“We’re urging people to head to their local to watch England this summer, let’s all get behind the Lionesses to go all the way once again!”