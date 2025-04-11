Heineken ® to Boost Bar Incomes by Turning Them Into Film Sets

Share Post Share Email

HEINEKEN is strengthening its commitment to the bar industry with the launch of ‘Starring Bars’ – a new initiative as part of its wider ‘Back the Bars’ platform.

The programme will prioritise bars that serve Heineken® beer as filming locations, redirecting commercial production budgets into these businesses. To anchor this effort, Heineken® will be creating a global catalogue of these bars as film-ready locations

As part of the project, Heineken® is also inviting movie directors, location scouts and other film industry professionals to consider these bars first when looking for a set. By highlighting these character-rich spaces, the initiative could put bars at the heart of Hollywood storytelling – as authentic settings, while ensuring the bars benefit financially from being featured in film and television productions.

To bring the ‘Starring Bars’ initiative to life, Heineken® is rolling out a dynamic visual campaign that puts bar owners in the spotlight and tells the stories of the people behind these venues. Heineken® is also sending moving billboards on a tour of major entertainment hubs to call on filmmakers to explore the catalogue and consider bars as prime shoot locations, with playful messages like ‘Hey Director, these bars can handle a drama.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand says,

“Bars are more than just places to grab a drink; they are community hubs and cultural landmarks. With ‘Starring Bars,’ we’re spotlighting these venues and helping open new commercial opportunities to support them. This initiative is about backing the bar industry in a meaningful way, and we’re inviting the entertainment world to be a part of that.”