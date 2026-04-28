London’s Top Restaurants Named at Inaugural OpenTable Awards, Including New ‘Icons’

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London’s dining powerhouses have been revealed, as OpenTable names the favourite restaurants shaping the city’s food scene at its first-ever OpenTable Restaurant Awards. The winners span across three categories; OpenTable Icons*, Restaurateurs’ Choice,** and People’s Choice.**

Hosted by Chef and social media personality, Poppy O’Toole, the awards took place on 27th April high in the London skyline at Landing Forty Two, welcoming key figures from the food, drink, and hospitality industry.

At the centre of the Awards is OpenTable’s new ‘Icons’*, 26 culinary landmarks shaping London’s dining culture. Spanning long-standing institutions, MICHELIN-starred restaurants and modern favourites, the list was hand-selected by an OpenTable-appointed panel of critics and industry experts who live and breathe the city’s food scene.

The 2026 OpenTable London Icons:

64 Goodge Street | Andrew Edmunds | Blacklock Soho | Bouchon Racine | Brawn | BRUTTO | Chez Bruce | CORE by Clare Smyth | Da Terra | Darjeeling Express | Donia | Hawksmoor St Pancras | Humble Chicken | JUNO Omakase | MAMBOW | Moro | Portland | Restaurant Gordon Ramsay | Rita’s | Scott’s Mayfair | St. JOHN Smithfield | The Clove Club | The Ledbury | The Plimsoll | The Quality Chop House | Trinity

Beyond the Icons list, the awards honoured standout performers across categories voted for by diners and hospitality professionals.

The People’s Choice (Voted by Diners):

• Bucket List: The Ledbury

• Gastropub of the Year: The Plimsoll

• Opening of the Year: Singburi

• Neighbourhood Gem: St. JOHN Smithfield

• Standout Service: Rita’s

The Restaurateurs’ Choice (Voted by the Industry):

• Everyday Hero: David Moore, Pied à Terre

• Up & Coming: Dara Klein, Tiella Trattoria & Bar

• Innovation Award: Three Sheets

• Impact Award: Bubala

• Restaurant Design: Berners Tavern

Awards host Poppy O’Toole said, “It was a privilege to celebrate the chefs, front-of-house teams and restaurateurs whose passion keeps London’s dining culture so vibrant. From neighbourhood gems to destination dining rooms, the OpenTable Restaurant Awards winners show the breadth, creativity and resilience of the city’s restaurant scene today.”

“Our first-ever OpenTable Restaurant Awards winners are the places defining London’s culture right now, setting global standards and creating experiences that stay with diners long after they leave,” said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. “At a time of real pressure for the industry, celebrating and backing the people and places raising the bar matters more than ever, and we’re proud to champion these standout spots to diners.”