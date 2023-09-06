Luxury Cardiff Hotel And Brasserie Awarded 4* Status And 2 Coveted AA Rosettes

Share Tweet Share Email

The Parkgate Hotel Cardiffhas been awarded 4 Silver Star Hotel status, as part of the AA’s assessment scheme, with the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Sorting Room, celebrating 2 coveted AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

The hotel, which opened its doors in October 2021, is a stylish regeneration of two of the city centre’s most historic buildings – the former Head Post Office and the old County Court.

The AA, which has long been a marker of leading restaurant and hotel venues, celebrates the crème de la crème of UK hospitality. Following a visit from an anonymous inspector, the hotel was reviewed against nine quality assessment areas, ranging from standards of service to cleanliness and quality of food.

Praising The Parkgate Hotel’s “intrinsic quality and spaciousness” and “engaging and welcoming attitude from the team”, the AA Inspector’s Report described the hotel as a “pleasure to visit.”

The inspector also paid tribute to the hotel’s vibrant brasserie restaurant, The Sorting Room, highlighting the “excellent cuisine”, “robust flavours” and “bold presentation” of the food which contributed to the decision to award the restaurant 2 AA Rosettes.

The Parkgate Hotel’s General Manager, Damien Martin, commented:

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded 4 Silver Star Hotel status and 2 Rosettes by the AA. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to luxury hospitality, exceptional food, and unparalleled guest experiences.

“Our talented team consistently go above and beyond to ensure that hotel residents and local diners alike enjoy a memorable visit, and this only reinforces our position as one of Cardiff’s most luxurious destinations.”