Head Porter At Luxury Rutland Hotel Marks 30-Year Milestone

On average, a UK worker typically spends around 10 years in the same job, however, a head porter at a resort hotel in Rutland has tripled the odds having achieved 30 years of service.

Les Patterson, Head Porter, recently marked thirty years of outstanding service at Rutland Hall Hotel – where his steadfast commitment to excellence and wealth of experience has played an integral role in shaping the resort’s success and expansion.

Les’ journey at Rutland Hall began in 1992 when he was 28 years old, joining as part of an outsourced security team. He wanted a role that would keep him active, so in 1993 he started as a porter marking the beginning of a remarkable career that has so far spanned three decades.

His initial responsibilities included setting up conferences and weddings, providing first aid, and serving as a fire marshal.

Looking back on his extraordinary journey, Les said: “It doesn’t feel like it has been 30 years; the time has passed so quickly. It’s as if the years are getting shorter! The camaraderie and spirit among my colleagues have made it a pleasure. Embracing the dynamic nature of the business keeps me engaged and enthusiastic and I’m incredibly proud to have completed three decades of dedicated service and be a part of the hotel’s recent award successes.”

Offering advice to aspiring porters, Les said: “The role offers a diverse range of experiences and challenges within the hotel and resort environment. Each day presents an opportunity to meet new people and contribute to memorable guest experiences.”

Joanne White, Managing Director of Rutland Hall Hotel, praised the outstanding contributions of her colleague saying: “Les’ dedication, warmth, and incredible 30 years of service have left an indelible mark on our establishment. His outgoing personality and sense of fun always keeps the team on its toes, whilst his commitment to excellence has enriched the guest experience and inspired our team. We are truly grateful for his unwavering loyalty and congratulate him on this remarkable milestone.”