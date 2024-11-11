Mark Hix The Oyster & Fish House Restaurant Set to Close

Share Post Share Email

Chef Mark Hix has confirmed he will be closing the Oyster & Fish House in in Lyme Regis next month after 16 years of trading.

The high-profile chef opened the restaurant in 2008 under the name HIX Oyster & Fish House which ceased trading in 2020, and reopened the restaurant as The Oyster & Fish House once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

On the closing of the restaurant, Mr Hix said: “In 2008, I opened my first solo ventures – one in London and one in Dorset.

“It’s safe to say there have been some ups and downs over the years, particularly with the pandemic, as well as increasing challenges and pressures on the industry.”

I always think if you’re going to stop doing something, you should always go out on a high. And so, with heavy heart, I am announcing the closure of The Oyster & Fish House on December 7 this year.

However, despite Hix closing the restaurant down, it will be taken over by new ownership, although, details of this have yet to be confirmed.

He added: “The restaurant, along with the team, will be taken over in the very near future, and news of that will follow next week.”

“But for now, I wanted to personally say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported the business over the years.”

“We have made some fantastic and loyal friendships, we’ve run countless successful events with incredible chefs including Food Rocks, we’ve raised huge amounts for charity and worked with some very talented and dedicated staff members.”

During the pandemic, Hix took advantage of relaxed planning rules to build a £20,000 wooden deck at the new Oyster & Fish House, however, local councillors voted for it to be removed in a meeting in early 2023.

The chef and restaurateur added he has “no plans” to open any more restaurants in future, though he will continue working in both Dorset and London.

“I will certainly miss my Lyme Regis restaurant, but I will cherish the memories that I have made over the last 16 years. I am now looking forward to focusing on new projects, which will always include my Kitchen Tables events at my Charmouth home,” he said.