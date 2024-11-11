The Ivy Brasserie Gives First Look At New Bournemouth Restaurant As It Dazzles Guests At Exclusive Opening Party

Share Post Share Email

Bournemouth sparkled with excitement as The Ivy Bournemouth Brasserie marked its grand opening with an unforgettable launch party. The highly anticipated event offered guests a first glimpse of the stunning new venue, complete with glitz, glamour, and The Ivy’s signature hospitality experience.

Bournemouth locals and prominent business figures walked the green carpet, setting the tone for an evening brimming with vibrant entertainment, exquisite food, and flowing drinks. The exclusive guest list included TV presenter and interior designer Ceilia Sawyer and Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council Millie Earl, who were treated to a night of delights that showcased the restaurant’s exquisite offering and elegant décor.

Located on Bournemouth Square, just a stone’s throw from the town’s iconic golden sands, The Ivy Bournemouth Brasserie boasts seating for over 200 guests.

The launch was a dazzling success, with entertainment provided by a DJ, as well as live vocal performances from vintage trio, The Bluebird Belles. Costumed dancers and a violinist also weaved through the crowd and kept the hundreds of guests entertained all evening.

General Manager, Barnaby Harris-Reid, shared his excitement, stating,

“Our launch celebration was a fantastic evening with wonderful guests, entertainment, and a lively ambiance – the perfect way to say hello to the town! Bournemouth’s stunning coastline and welcoming community make it the perfect location for our newest restaurant and our team is so excited to welcome guests through our doors next week, treating them to an exceptional experience from the moment they step foot inside.”