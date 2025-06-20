Marston’s Unites With Leading Charity To Offer Escapes For Families Affected By Cancer

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Marston’s has announced a new, long-term partnership with family-founded cancer charity Something To Look Forward To, offering some much-needed respite to people affected by cancer and their families, with free hotel stays and meals out at specially selected Marston’s pubs across the country.

Based in Cambridge, ‘Something To Look Forward To’ was set up by Fiona Coldron and her husband Andy in 2015. Following her own breast cancer diagnosis, Fiona observed how small treats such as a meal out, a stay in a hotel and a day out with the family gave them both something to look forward to, while helping them cope with the relentless toll of hospital visits, treatment, and the emotional and physical demands of the illness.

After Fiona sadly passed away in February 2021, her daughter Francesca now spearheads the charity, continuing her mother’s legacy. Today, ‘Something To Look Forward To’ is a multi-award-winning charity, which over the past 10 years has provided more than £2 million worth of gifts and experiences to over 40,000 people affected by cancer.

Alongside an annual financial donation from the Marston’s Charitable Foundation to support the charity’s ongoing work, Marston’s is also donating a series of experience stays at local Marston’s pubs to the charity and its beneficiaries.

The first experience, which is now available to apply for on the charity’s website, is an all-inclusive overnight stay and meal at The Green Lodge Hotel in Hoylake, Merseyside. Part of Marston’s Signature collection, The Green Lodge is located on the spectacular Stanley Road, just a few hundred metres from the banks of the River Dee, offering six rooms decorated with period features, indulgent pub classics with modern twists and Marston’s customary warm hospitality.

Liam Powell, Group People Director at Marston’s, said:

“Whether through personal experience or someone close to us, cancer touches so many lives and is a journey many of us know all too well. ‘Something To Look Forward To’ is more than just a charity. It’s a powerful act of community, which demonstrates every day that we can all play a part in lifting each other up, even in the smallest of ways.”

“We are delighted to support Francesca and her brilliant team in making a real difference in the lives of people experiencing the effects of cancer and its treatment by giving them and their families something to look forward to.”

Francesca Abery, Managing Director of ‘Something To Look Forward To’, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Marston’s to offer comforting stays at their fantastic local pubs up and down the country – a welcome retreat for anyone navigating their cancer journey.”

“Although cancer is a physical illness, its impact is far-reaching. From the emotional weight of a diagnosis or treatment to the financial pressures that often come with it, the journey can be overwhelming. By accessing our service and benefiting from free gifts and experiences, those affected by cancer can take a moment for themselves to pause, rest, and focus on their wellbeing, while creating lasting, positive memories when they’re needed most.”