Master Innholders Opens Applications for 2026 Membership

The Master Innholders has officially opened applications for hospitality leaders wishing to join its prestigious community of hoteliers in 2026.

As a standard-bearer for professionalism and leadership in the hotel industry, Master Innholders champions the development of exceptional leaders while influencing standards and best practice across the sector.

The organisation plays a pivotal role in encouraging discussion, research, and education that strengthens the industry, while also supporting career-changing programmes for both emerging and established hotel professionals.

At a time of ongoing change and challenge for hospitality, Master Innholders is seeking senior hotel leaders whose experience, vision, and commitment to excellence can help shape the future of the industry and support the wider community of hospitality professionals.

Applications are open to General Managers, Managing Directors, Chief Executives, Owners, and those in comparable senior roles who can demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and a record of positive impact within their organisations and across the wider hospitality sector.

Successful applicants will join a distinguished network of over 160 Master Innholders, alongside hundreds of Innholder Scholars and Graduates, all working together to support the industry through collaboration, knowledge sharing and support.

Speaking on the opening of applications, James B. Clarke MI, Chair of Master Innholders, said:

“Hospitality thrives when leadership is strong, purposeful, and committed to the wider community. Becoming a Master Innholder recognises those who lead with integrity and innovation, while providing a platform to share insight, support colleagues, and strengthen the profession as a whole.

“Our community’s collective experience and commitment help ensure that the industry not only adapts to challenges but continues to flourish for the benefit of all who work in it and the guests we serve.”

Prospective applicants are invited to complete an application form, which should be sent with a CV and a recent head and shoulders image to secretary@masterinnholders.co.uk

Applications will close at midnight on Friday 27 March 2026. Interviews will be held at The Innholders’ Hall in London on Wednesday 15 April 2026.

Download an application form here, and for more information about applying to become a Master Innholder, please visit the official website.