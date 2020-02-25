Masterchef Professionals Competition Now Open!

Do you have what it takes to impress the judges and be the next MasterChef: The Professionals champion?

The Professionals 2020 gives professional chefs a unique opportunity to present their skills to an audience of millions. The competition also provides a perfect shop window for chefs looking to develop their career.

BBC Two’s MasterChef: The Professionals is returning for its 13th series and once again looking for chefs with the talent and ambition to make it to the top of their industry.

Long established as one of the UK’s top culinary competitions, Judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace continue to push contestants to prove they have the ability and passion to cut it in the world’s best kitchens.

If you have the culinary skills to battle against the best and the desire to cook at the highest level, this is a competition to be part of.

Click here for further details https://www.masterchef.com/apply/ (Closing Date April 15 2020)