Nominations Open To Find UK’s Best Beer And Pub Campaigner

Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is seeking stories of community champions for its annual Campaigner of the Year Award.

Nominations have now opened for the Campaigner of the Year Award, with CAMRA members able to make their pick for the individual or group they believe deserves recognition.

The Campaigner of the Year Award recognises significant contributions to campaigning for cask beer, cider, perry, pubs and/or social clubs, and puts a face and personality to CAMRA’s campaigning aims and goals.

Recent winners have been celebrated by the Campaign for their work promoting real cider, advocating for greater diversity in the beer world, and on-the-ground reporting on the Crooked House case.

Opening the nominations, CAMRA Awards Director, Laura Emson said:

“We want to cast the net as wide as possible: people who have fought effective campaigns locally or nationally; people in the pub or brewing industries who promote our interests; celebrities or politicians who actively support real ale, cider, perry, pubs and clubs.

“This year, we’re asking people to consider nominating individuals who embody the heart of a community.

“This could be someone who has gone above and beyond to build connections within the trade or celebrate all the great ways pubs, clubs, brewers and cider makers make community life fuller, the person or group behind a good news story you’ve seen in the past year, or simply a venue that you think is a really special social hub.

“Now more than ever, we want to celebrate the campaigners who bring us together and remind us that pubs and beer are so much more than the sum of their parts.”

The winner of the award is announced at CAMRA’s Members’ Weekend, AGM and Conference 2025, April 11-13 in Torquay.