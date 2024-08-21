MIWE Smartfresh Lands In The UK

Share Tweet Share Email

EPP is pleased to announce the first sale of the MIWE smartfresh system in the UK. MIWE smartfresh allows bakers to offer fresh, high-quality products to customers whilst storing goods for longer, saving time, energy and money. The first unit in the UK has been purchased by an established bakery in the north of England with a history of excellence.

The MIWE smartfresh storage system allows bakers to store par-baked goods, such as bread, for a longer period of three to 10 days, and bake them off as and when they’re needed. By storing products at a constant temperature of about 4°C and a humidity of 95-98% RH, par-baked goods are able to absorb more moisture with each day they’re stored. This improves the texture, flavour and shelf life of products, as they stay fresher for longer.

“MIWE’s smartfresh is a fantastic new innovation in storage technology, allowing bakers to offer customers the best possible quality and freshness, whilst also preventing wastage and saving time, money and energy,” says Steve Merritt, managing director of EPP, the exclusive distributor of MIWE products in the UK and Ireland.

“It’s especially well-suited to bakers with a wide variety of single par-baked goods, affording them greater flexibility to bake as needed. We’re excited to be bringing this technology to the UK and Ireland, and we know it’s going to be a huge asset to many bakeries here.”

By being able to store more par-baked goods for longer, bakers are afforded more options to choose when they bake. Bakers can reduce awkward night shifts, accommodate public holidays, and bake products quickly as demand increases. MIWE smartfresh is also suitable for in-store baking. Because it does not require such significant changes in temperature – as seen with traditional energy-intensive method of freezing par-baked goods – the MIWE smartfresh system allows bakers to reduce their carbon footprint, limit energy pull and save costs.

MIWE smartfresh is available in the UK and Ireland exclusively from EPP. For further enquiries, please contact the EPP team at sales@eppltd.co.uk.