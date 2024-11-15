‘Morning, Cheffy!’ The UK’s Top KP, Marito Pires De Sousa, And His ‘Infectious Joy’

Share Post Share Email

Winterhalter has revealed this year’s winner of the Kitchen Porter of the Year award: he is Marito Pires De Sousa, who works at Mollie’s Motel in Oxfordshire. This is the competition’s tenth year, and Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK, said of the 2024 event, “The bar has definitely increased. Entrants who would previously have been a very highly commended are now standard. Which makes Marito’s achievement all the greater – huge congratulations to him.”

What does it take to be the best? Trudi Parr, head of people and development at Mollie’s, nominated Marito. She describes him as having had an ‘extraordinary impact on our operation.’ His approach means that, even during peak times, such as a 650-cover Saturday, the kitchen runs smoothly, efficiently and with ‘happy energy.’ He’s an innovator: he mastered and implemented the ‘cockpit theory’ of kitchen portering, optimising the setup, shelving, and workflow of this bustling restaurant environment.”

“What sets Marito apart is his infectious joy and unwavering support for the entire team,” she said. “Marito is a beacon of positivity, he lifts spirits, and his cheerful greeting of “Morning, Cheffy!” makes everyone grin.”

“I was at Paddington station when I got the call that he had won and I screamed. Everybody at the station probably thought, what on earth is going on? It made me so emotional. He is such a wonderful guy. I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

The KP of the Year judges were also impressed by Marito’s skill in engaging young team members and those with SEND, helping them find joy and confidence in their roles, often their first job. “His training style is encouraging and fun, making even the hardest tasks manageable,” Trudi said.

On receiving his award Marito said, “I’m so happy! I love my job and Mollie’s. I love the team and working together.” Along with the prestigious KP of the Year trophy, Marito will receive £1000 in vouchers and a celebratory meal for friends and family in a casual dining restaurant of their choice. Meanwhile his win means that Mollie’s will get a piece of Winterhalter equipment worth up to £10,000 – which in turn should make his life that bit easier!

Stephen Kinkead adds, “Marito is such a worthy winner. I get emotional every time I present the award. You speak to any chef – the kitchen porter is their right hand. Without them it doesn’t work. They’re worth their weight in gold.”

The quality of entries is emphasised by the two highly commended runners up, who are Austin Ottolorin, of BM Caterers, and Leszek Dajnowicz, of The Belfry Hotel & Resort. Austin is described as nothing less than ‘a legend’ by his nominator, group executive chef Russell Watt, who said “He has created a legacy that would be incredibly difficult to replace.” Meanwhile Leszek’s nominator, executive chef Robert Bates, described him as a ‘dedicated leader’ who makes a ‘positive impact on the whole resort.’ “Austin’s combination of professional excellence and personal warmth truly sets him apart from the crowd,” he added.

Both runners up receive vouchers to hospitality experiences, and every KP of the Year nominee receives a bespoke KP of the Year apron, designed by Oliver Hardy.