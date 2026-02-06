Morpeth Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, the Black & Grey on Newgate Street in Morpeth will officially reopen on Friday 6th February following a transformational combined investment of £257,00 from experienced licensee, Nina Smith and Admiral Taverns and will enable the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Passionate licensee Nina Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having 27 years of hospitality experience under her belt. Going forward the licensee is committed to creating a family-friendly and dog-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Nina Smith, licensee at the Black & Grey, commented:

“It has been a terrific journey watching the pub come to life over the past few months and I can’t wait to reopen soon. The entire team, including everyone at Admiral Taverns, has truly gone the extra mile to get the pub to where it is now and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the support.”

To celebrate the reopening the Black & Grey will be inviting the local mayor, Rachael Hogg on the night of the reopening at 6pm.

Going forward, Nina Smith will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including a quiz night every Wednesday at 7.30pm and a live singer occurring every Saturday from 8pm. The pub will also host a ‘buskers’ night’ once a month where anybody can come along, sing and bring their instruments. In addition, the pub will host a ‘boozy book club’ the last Thursday of every month where anyone can drink and read a book together. As part of her mission to give back to the local community, Nina will also be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives close to her heart.

Samantha Banks, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I’m delighted to see how well the refurbishment is progressing and I look forward to seeing Nina realise her vision for the Black & Grey.

“On behalf of myself and the Admiral Taverns team, we wish Nina all the best with the reopening and for everything that’s to come”.