Deals Drive January Footfall As QSR Growth Continues

The latest Lumina Intelligence Eating and Drinking Out Panel (EDOP) data shows that value-led deals are successfully driving consumer engagement at the start of the year, despite ongoing pressure on household finances.

Rising inflation and post-budget cost increases continue to weigh on consumer confidence, with overall spend growth lagging behind inflation. However, operators’ efforts to attract customers through standout low-price offerings are paying off. January saw increases in both participation (+0.8ppts) and visit frequency (+3.9ppts), demonstrating that well-targeted deals remain an effective lever for boosting footfall.

QSR remains the standout performer, continuing its strong growth trajectory (+1.1ppts) as consumers prioritise convenience and value-for-money. At the same time, shoppers are becoming more selective with their spend, favouring quality over quantity. This has benefited mid- to high-tempo channels such as pubs and restaurants as preferred socialising destinations, often at the expense of coffee and sandwich shops.

Health-led choices also came forward in January as consumers looked to rebalance after Christmas indulgence. Brunch recorded the largest daypart growth (+0.3ppts), while pasta and salads gained share as diners opted for lighter meals and smaller portions. The data also reflects operators’ growing focus on snacks and sides, using finger foods to drive incremental spend without increasing overall meal size.

Together, the findings highlight a market where value, flexibility and menu innovation are key to maintaining momentum in a challenging economic environment.