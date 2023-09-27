MP Gets A Taste Of Life Behind The Bar At Melksham Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Local MP for Chippenham, Michelle Donelan, got to try out what it’s like behind the bar to celebrate the opening of popular Melksham community pub.

Michelle Donelan visited the Grapes on Bank Street to celebrate its re-opening following a major investment of £238,000.

The pub, which opened on the 10th August, is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to all of the local community.

At the helm of the pub is community hero and passionate operator, Antoni Pearce, who has lived in the local area his whole life and has fantastic knowledge of the local community. Antoni has been able to spend time establishing strong relationships with fellow residents which will enable him to foster a friendly social hub for the Melksham community to enjoy.

He said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

“It was great to take Michelle Donelan on a tour of the new look and improved pub. A huge thank you for coming down to say hello!”

Michelle Donelan said: “It was great to visit the Grapes and hear from Antoni and Matthew on how well the pub is being supported by local residents since it reopened last month. Antoni told me that he is really enjoying getting to know all the local customers and he will be launching a fundraising appeal shortly to raise money to place a defibrillator outside the pub.”

“Thank you Antoni and Matthew for taking the time to meet with me and show me around the pub. If you have not done so already, make sure you pop down for a drink.”

As well as having a fantastic drinks and entertainment offer, The Grapes will be collecting food for a local food bank and raising money to support the installation of a defibrillator outside the pub.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The Grapes opening was a fantastic evening, and the pub looks superb! I’m really excited for what the future holds for Antoni and the local Melksham community!”