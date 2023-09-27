National Hospitality Day Returns September 29!

Share Tweet Share Email

A National Hospitality is almost here, just two days away!

National Hospitality Day is a nationwide celebration of the sector the people who work within it, and the suppliers that support them, with operators across the nation pulling together to throw the mother of all parties, to help the community truly celebrate their hospitality workers and their favourite local businesses!

Organisers are asking the nation to go out to help out the places they love and the people whose livelihoods are literally disappearing. Participating venues will collect money for the sector’s five main charities: Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity, The Drinks Trust, Springboard and Only a Pavement Away – meaning that guests can help hospitality people in crisis, whilst enjoying the places they love.

Taking part is the New Forest Collection: “It’s great to be back celebrating the third annual National Hospitality Day. After the phenomenal successes of the previous two, our pride and passion for our industry is greater than ever before.”

“This year, in celebration of our people, we are championing the backbones of our incredible industry, those who continue to go above and beyond in their roles and demonstrate our core Collection values; brave, team, nurture, open. Beginning on National Hospitality Day we will be running four experience days with local New Forest partners. A chance for our people to step out of their comfort zones, learn a new skill and collaborate as a team. Alongside this, throughout September we will be donating £1 from every Wyrd Gin and Tonic purchased across our Collection to National Hospitality Day and their supporting charities.”

With operators across the country prepping new menus, activities and fundraising ideas, organisers are ready to celebrate local businesses and the staff that run them this September.

For further details visit: https://www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk/