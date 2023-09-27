Only A Pavement Away Celebrates Placing 400 Members Into Hospitality Roles

Share Tweet Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the hospitality sector charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness find employment in the hospitality sector, announced that it had past the fantastic milestone of placing 400 people into roles in the hospitality industry, while raising an incredible £42k at its annual Cook and Dine event last Wednesday.

The event, held at the stunning Grade 2 listed Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden was attended by 300 hospitality professionals, who were served by over 85 industry leaders volunteering on the day including, Kate Nicholls, Steve Alton and Nick Mackenzie. The event also saw the return of celebrated Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens, who prepared the delicious 3 course lunch enjoyed on the day. The event also served as a fantastic opportunity to recognise Tom Aikens for his untiring support of the charity and appoint him as the charity’s official Patron. It was also announced that the CEO of Only A Pavement Away, Greg Mangham, who has recently celebrated 50 years in the hospitality industry, was awarded Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award on Tuesday 20th September, in recognition of the invaluable work the charity has done over the past 5 years.

The amount raised, which is still rising, was the combination of table ticket sales, corporate sponsors, and a raffle and auction with companies from across the industry donating prizes and lots.

The premise of this unique fundraising event is simple; to bring everyone who works in the hospitality industry together, no matter their background, experience, or seniority, and raise funds to help support people facing homelessness find and forge new careers in hospitality. As industry guests and volunteers cook together, serve together, and dine together.

Money raised from this year’s event will go towards delivering the resources needed to enable Only A Pavement Away’s mission to provide pathways out of homelessness into purposeful employment within the hospitality industry. The fantastic impact these funds can make on people’s lives was seen first-hand yesterday, with the first ever Deborah Moses Bursary Award being granted to Only A Pavement Away member Levi, to help him start his own food truck business.

Greg Mangham, CEO, Only A Pavement Away, said “We are delighted by the success of yesterday’s Cook & Dine fundraising event, where we were once again able to come together and demonstrate the magnitude of the support from our industry dedicated to helping those facing hardships. The money raised at this year’s Cook and Dine event is vital in helping us place even more people facing homeless into meaningful employment across this fantastic industry.

“I am honoured to have been awarded the Points of Light award and be part of placing 400 members into work. This is such an important milestone, and none of it would have been possible without the support of the industry at amazing events such as this. I would like to thank all those who attended, partnered, and sponsored the event for their huge generosity. Thanks also to Tom Aikens, our newly appointed Patron who prepared such a fabulous meal for us all with the support of volunteers from across hospitality. And congratulations to Levi, for being the first person to receive the Deborah Moses Bursary Award, this is very well deserved, and we can’t wait to see how you progress in your career.”