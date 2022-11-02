Multiple Operators Take on Greene King Pub Partners Site After £430,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Multiple operators Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm have taken on their first site with Greene King Pub Partners.

The Drawing Rooms, formerly known as The Birdcage, has been transformed after a £430,000 investment by owner Greene King Pub Partners.

The bar, located in the heart of The Lanes in Norwich, will be the fifth pub operated by Pete and Frances.

As part of the investment from Greene King, the pub has been completely overhauled externally and internally with a 1920s art deco theme including green, gold and dark wood.

The main room of the bar will also nod to the building’s history as an old architect’s office with drawings on the walls. Booths will also feature in the new bar to give groups who visit that extra bit of privacy.

In line with its transformation and name change from The Birdcage to The Drawing Rooms, the new look bar has also changed its offer to that of a cocktail and entertainment bar in a speakeasy format.

Alongside operating The Drawing Rooms, Pete and Frances operate two other pubs in Norwich and another two on the Norfolk coast.

Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm, operators of The Drawing Rooms, said:

“As soon as we saw the plans for The Drawing Rooms, we knew we just had to take it! Greene King’s investment has transformed the site and it is no longer recognisable from what it once was. The pub is now firmly positioned as a cocktail and entertainment bar at the heart of Norwich’s lanes, which matches perfectly with our experience as operators.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Our £430,000 investment has transformed this bar at the very heart of Norwich’s lanes. With the local and operational experience Pete and Frances bring, combined with our expertise and support by their side, I am really excited for the future of The Drawing Rooms.”