National Hospitality Day Returns this September with New Charity Partner

Only A Pavement Away, the hospitality sector charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness back into employment, has joined four other industry leading charities doing exceptional work in the sector, as a partner for this year’s National Hospitality Day.

After the success of the inaugural National Hospitality Day last September, Only A Pavement Away has come on board to make this nationwide fundraising event, and celebration of the on-trade, the biggest yet.

National Hospitality Day will kick off on Friday September 16th, with even more businesses, from tea shops to nightclubs, pubs to pop-ups, taking part. To showcase the diverse and amazing UK hospitality scene in all its glory, every cafe, hotel, restaurant and staff canteen involved this year will be doing something to delight their customers, recognise their teams and raise money for five industry charities in need of vital funds; Only A Pavement Away, The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, Licensed Trade Charity and The Springboard Charity, meaning that guests will be helping people in crisis, from the industry and beyond as they enjoy the places they love.

Money raised from National Hospitality Day activity will provide much needed resources for Only A Pavement Away to aid prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness back into employment, in the hospitality sector.

Greg Mangham, CEO Only A Pavement Away, added,

“We are really proud to be a part of National Hospitality Day. At Only A Pavement Away we believe that hospitality isn’t in the community, it IS the community and can do so much to help those people facing tough times. A great industry that offers so much to so many.”

Jeremy Gibson Marketing Director, Hospitality Action who founded National Hospitality Day said,

“We’re delighted to welcome Only A Pavement Away as a partner charity to National Hospitality Day. They’ll be joining Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, The Licensed Trade Charity and The Springboard Charity. We’re all deeply passionate about our industry and committed to supporting those who work within it through these difficult times.”

To find out more and to get your business involved go to https://www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk/ or contact Hospitality Action at info@nationalhospitalityday.org.uk.