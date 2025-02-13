National Pubwatch Conference To Tackle The Major Challenges Facing The Late-Night Sector

Share Post Share Email

The latest National Pubwatch Conference boasts a raft of high-profile speakers that will look at some of the major challenges facing the evening economy – from the Government’s approach to the licensed trade, operator responsibilities under the Equalities Act to domestic abuse.

The 21st annual conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton, London Elstree in Borehamwood, on 4th March 2025, will give practical advice and insight to licensees, pub trade representatives, police and council members on how to tackle these.

Speakers include Kate Nicholls OBE, chief executive of UKHospitality and chair of the Institute of Licensing; DCC Scott Green, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on alcohol licensing and harm reduction and Lisa Malsen Metropolitan Police, Crime Prevention and Business Crime lead.

There will be a legal update and analysis of the Government’s strategy towards the pub and licensed trade from Jonathan Smith at Poppleston Allen and James Hawkins, director of Communications & External Affairs at the British Beer & Pub Association.

The responsibilities of operators under the Equalities Act will be tackled by Armin Solimarni, barrister at Francis Taylor Buildings while the issue of domestic abuse in the hospitality sector will be the focus of a session from Ayesha Fordham, member and partnerships manager at the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse.

There will also be a Pubwatch Panel, chaired by public affairs specialist and former Honorary Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, Paul Hegarty, where experts will answer questions about some of the challenges and best practice around Pubwatches. Please submit questions in advance to mark.worthington@nationalpubwatch.org

There will also be a ‘surgery’ where National Pubwatch representatives will be on hand to answer queries and give advice relating to local watches.

The prestigious National Pubwatch awards will also be handed out on the day including the National Pubwatch Award of Merit, which rewards individuals that have contributed to the success of Pubwatch schemes and the Malcolm Eidmans award, which recognises the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting the work of their local Pubwatch scheme.

There will also two Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Awards given, which recognise the contribution of individuals whose actions have saved life or minimised physical harm.

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said:

“This is our 21st annual conference with the sector facing unprecedented challenges. This remains an important event to ensure there are safe and secure drinking environments in all licensed premises.”

Mark Worthington, who chairs the conference organising committee at National Pubwatch, said: “We look forward to welcoming delegates to this years’ conference. We feel we have put together an informative agenda based upon current issues faced by those operating in the night time economy.”