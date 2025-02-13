Greene King Pub Partners to Expand Hive & Nest Pubs into Scotland for the First Time

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased bringing its franchise pub concepts to Scotland for the first time.

Both the Hive Pubs and Nest Pubs franchise concepts will be rolled out in Scotland under the umbrella of Belhaven Pub Partners, building on their successes in England whereby Greene King currently operates over 70 franchise pubs.

Belhaven Pub Partners expects to open its first franchise pub in Scotland by April this year, with plans for more franchise openings across the country in 2025 already lined up.

A franchisee in Scotland can take over their own franchise pub from as little as just £3,000 ingoing cost, with earnings based on a percentage of food and drink sales.

Hive Pubs, Greene King’s first franchise concept, are welcoming local pubs with a buzz located in the hearts of the communities they serve.

Nest Pubs, Greene King’s second franchise concept, are reliable wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy high streets and in communities, providing great value, an excellent experience and regular sport and entertainment along with a simple pizza food offer that is easy for operators to serve.

All new Belhaven Pub Partners franchise pubs will benefit from six-figure investments to ensure each pub is ready to deliver its franchise branded concept. All Belhaven Pub Partners franchise pubs will also benefit from Sky Sports and TNT Sports and a budget to provide entertainment for their customers. entertainment budget to host quizzes, live music, and karaoke.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our franchise pub concepts to Scotland, which is a major step forward for our business.

“Our aim is to support our franchisees every step of the way as they build thriving pubs at the heart of their local communities and we look forward to working with talented operators in Scotland to achieve this.”

Alasdair Lindsay, Business Development Manager for Belhaven Pub Partners, said:

“This is a really exciting time as we introduce our franchise pub concepts into Scotland. We have a pipeline of pub openings and I am actively looking for any prospective franchisees who are keen to run their own pub business with a full suite of support from Belhaven Pub Partners.”