National Pubwatch Conference To Tackle The Major Challenges Facing The Late-Night Sector

The Government approach to the licensed trade, operator responsibilities under the Equalities Act and domestic abuse are some of the major topics that will be tackled at the latest National Pubwatch Conference.

The 21st annual conference, which will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, London Elstree in Borehamwood, on 4th March 2025, boasts a raft of expert speakers from the police and licensed trade, that will offer advice and insight into the challenges facing the sector.

National Pubwatch is a voluntary organisation, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK, works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

Speakers include Kate Nicholls OBE, chief executive of UK Hospitality and chair of the Institute of Licensing; DCC Scott Green, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on alcohol licensing and harm reduction and Lisa Malsen Metropolitan Police, Crime Prevention and Business Crime lead.

There will be a legal update and analysis of the Government’s strategy towards the pub and licensed trade from Jonathan Smith at Poppleston Allen and James Hawkins, director of Communications & External Affairs at the British Beer & Pub Association.

The responsibilities of operators under the Equalities Act will be tackled by Armin Solimarni, barrister at Francis Taylor Buildings while the issue of Domestic Abuse in the hospitality sector will be the focus of a session from Ayesha Fordham, member and partnerships manager at the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse.

There will also be a Pubwatch Panel, chaired by public affairs specialist and former Honorary Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, Paul Hegarty, where experts will answer questions about some of the challenges and best practice around Pubwatches. Please submit questions in advance to mark.worthington@nationalpubwatch.org

There will also be a ‘surgery’ where National Pubwatch representatives will be on hand to answer queries and give advice relating to local watches.

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said:

“This is our 21st annual conference with the sector facing unprecedented challenges. This remains an important event to ensure there are safe and secure drinking environments in all licensed premises.”

Mark Worthington, who chairs the conference organising committee at National Pubwatch, said: “We look forward to welcoming delegates to this years’ conference. We feel we have put together an informative agenda based upon current issues faced by those operating in the night time economy.”

For more details or to book:

https://nationalpubwatch.org.uk/national-pub-watch-conference-booking/