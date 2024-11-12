International Salon Culinaire 2025 Opens For Entries

Share Post Share Email

Historic chef competition International Salon Culinaire, taking place on 17-19 March 2025 at Excel London, has opened for entries with more than 100 live and static competitions taking place over three days.

Since 1902, International Salon Culinaire has challenged chefs to demonstrate their skills in a live competition environment and provided a hub for the industry to meet, network and discover new opportunities.

Andrew Pantelli, Project Director for Salon Culinaire, comments:

“This competition could not exist without the amazing support it receives from the catering and hospitality industry.

“From the sponsors who provide quality equipment and ingredients, to our hugely experienced panel of judges, and to the competing chefs who step out of their comfort zones to demonstrate their skills, passion, and creativity to the industry, it’s an incredibly collaborative effort and a testament to the dedication and talent that makes our sector unique.

“We are immensely proud to provide a platform that not only celebrates culinary excellence but also inspires and nurtures the next generation of talent in our industry.”

Salon Chef Director Steve Munkley comments:

“Chefs are in more demand than ever, with the industry crying out for new recruits. HRC and Salon Culinaire give us, the ‘cheffing’ industry, the opportunity to shine and show off our talents, encouraging others to join and make us stronger in the long term.

“Good luck to all competitors, I hope that participating in International Salon Culinaire is both rewarding and enjoyable and gives you an experience and a challenge that will motivate you to reach greater heights in your career.”

Judges for the 2025 edition of Salon Culinaire include John Williams MBE, Executive Chef at The Ritz London, Will Torrent, Senior Brand Development Chef at Waitrose & Partners, Michelin-starred chef and consultant Daniel Galmiche, and Anjula Devi, Consultant Chef at Manchester United FC and Founder of Anjula Devi Indian Cooking.

Prem Appadurai, Head Chef at Fortnum & Mason Heathrow T5 and new judge for 2025, comments:

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be part of the judging panel of one of the most prestigious international chef competitions in the world. I am really looking forward to witnessing first hand creations from talented chefs and I am sure there will a lot to take out! What a great opportunity for participants to enhance their culinary skills and knowledge.”

Eve Seemann, Head Chef at Apricity adds:

“As a new judge on the 2025 International Salon Culinaire panel, I’m thrilled to witness firsthand the creativity, technical skill, and passion that chefs bring to these competitions. Salon Culinaire is all about pushing culinary boundaries—it’s a platform for chefs to showcase their expertise, experiment with innovative flavours and techniques, and celebrate the artistry of food in an intense yet inspiring setting.

To find out more about all the competitions at International Salon Culinaire 2025, and for more information on entering, visit internationalsalonculinaire.co.uk. The deadline for entries is 14 February 2025.