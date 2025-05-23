Nature Snaps Win Prizes In Shepherd Neame’s 2025 Photographic Competition

Share Post Share Email

Stunning images of nature in all its springtime glory were captured in the winning images of Shepherd Neame’s latest photography competition.

The Faversham-based independent family brewer launched its search for photos of nature and wildlife in its heartland at the start of the year and was flooded with entries, with prizes being awarded to one overall winner and four runners-up.

The top prize of a £150 Shepherd Neame gift card, went to Jim Higham, from Canterbury, whose winning image of a kingfisher about to eat a fish was taken in his home city, on the banks of the River Stour.

He took it in February this year, not far from Shepherd Neame’s Miller’s Arms pub, which is where he was presented with his prize on Monday (May 20) by Senior Communications Officer, Angela Cole.

The retired IT services manager at Kent University took it using his Sony A6700 with a Sony 200-600 lens. “I’d seen the kingfishers on two separate occasions, so thought it was worth going down there to have a look,” he said. “They come here in the winter because it’s more sheltered and so they have become accustomed to people going past.

“It was so close it was unbelievable. I took a few shots and it had the fish in its beak. To swallow them, they have to have them the right way round, so it flipped it, and I got the shot. It was just incredible.”

He added that it was a female kingfisher, which he could tell from the colour of its beak.

Jim, who has been a keen photographer since he was just eight, is also a wildlife lover, and is involved with a number of Kent charities, including as a regular volunteer at Elmley Nature Reserve, one of the largest bird reserves in England. He intends to treat his family to a special meal this summer with his winning gift card.

Four runners-up each received a £25 Shepherd Neame gift card and certificate. They were: Sarah McBride for her shot of a squirrel with a nut in its mouth (pictured, left), taken in the grounds of Whitstable Castle, Miriam Simmons for her snowdrop photo, taken in Otford, William Richardson with his photo of a ladybird on a daisy, and Helen Spillett for her shot of a New Year family walk on Seasalter beach.

Kathryn Tye, Director of Marketing and Communications, said:

“We are always delighted by how many entries we receive for this competition, and the high standard. Our judges felt Jim’s winning image was a stand-out winner, capturing the beautiful kingfisher the very second it had the fish in its mouth.”

The winning images can be seen in Shepherd Neame’s brewery reception in Court Street, Faversham from Tuesday, May 27, where they will be on display during normal office hours for a month.