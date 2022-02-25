New 5* Hotel Concept Opening in Bournemouth This summer

Share Tweet Share Email

Nici Hotels, a new 5* hotel concept aimed at replacing fuss with fun, are opening their first hotel in Bournemouth – launching in summer 2022.

Nici Hotels is transforming a wonderful landmark building (formerly The Savoy) into a new destination resort – phase one of the redevelopment will include 70 bedrooms, a vibrant bar and restaurant, as well as outdoor terraces, landscaped gardens and feature pool.

Drawing on inspiration from Miami’s South Beach lifestyle, Nici Hotels will provide Bournemouth with a much needed 5* hotel but with a fun twist. It is set to be one of the most exciting new openings of 2022.

With a £20 million redevelopment programme underway, the initial phase already provides stylishly refurbished modern guestrooms, family rooms and exquisite suites, many looking out onto the majestic sweep of Bournemouth Bay, The Purbecks to the west, and the Isle of Wight eastwards.

The phase one refurbishment will result in a full re-brand and grand opening in summer 2022, meeting the demands of modern destination seekers, with a next level luxury lifestyle hotel. Plans are also afoot for the phase two development of a first-class spa and fitness centre, as well as a rooftop bar and destination garden restaurant, to follow in 2023.