New Chair for Bristol Hoteliers Association

Share Post Share Email

Adam Flint has been named as the new Chair of the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), taking over from Raphael Herzog, who has held the position for six years.

Adam, who is General Manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre, said he knows he has some big shoes to fill.

He said: “I am confident that, with the support from everyone, we will continue to run a fantastic organisation. My passion for hospitality and the industry continues to be stronger than ever, and this new role enhances this even more.”

Adam studied Hotel & Catering Management at Manchester Metropolitan University, qualifying in 1999 and starting his career as a Graduate Manager with Marriott International, for whom he worked in a variety of roles for more than 18 years.

He then moved to Hilton International, holding cluster GM roles, resulting in his current position at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre.

He has been recognised by the hospitality industry, with the Caterer & Hotelkeeper ‘Acorn Award’ in 2003 and the IHIF European Young Leader Award in 2008.

As the new BHA Chair, Adam said:

“Our main focus for 2025 and beyond is to develop our ‘people strategy’, working with industry partners, colleges and learning & development organisations.

“To that end, we will strive to support Bristol as a whole and be the lead in industry for our sector, via our social and charitable network, too.

“This year poses new challenges for all of us, most notably the rising costs within the industry and economy such as wages, National Insurance and the costs of goods.

“The impact on profit margins remains and we must think differently and smarter to overcome these challenges.

“Our ability to work with key leaders within the city and surrounding areas allows us to voice and steer many things to the good of the industry. In terms of the city, changes and developments will continue and it is so important that the BHA remains involved and supportive across the board.”

He added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Raphael for holding the fort for more than six years.

“He has reshaped the way the BHA operates and participates within the market to be one of the leading hoteliers organisations within the UK.

“The struggles of lockdown saw the BHA drive forwards and set up many steering groups, such as ‘People’ and ‘Social & Charity’, to name a few. Thank you, Raphael, for all you have done for us and achieved during your time as Chair.”

Raphael said his proudest achievements of his time as BHA Chair was seeing the Night of the Stars awards celebration growing from an event which attracted 250 guests to a glittering gala that draws more than 450.

He is also proud of representing the association and the wider hospitality sector during the Covid pandemic.

He added: “During my tenure, I saw a big difference in the sector in terms of pressure on costs for employers. Mental wellbeing is so much more on the agenda today, as is the need for the hospitality sector to offer a better work-life balance.

“I am confident Adam will ensure the BHA continues to represent our industry well and be a voice in the city; we need to continue to promote our sector to younger people.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my time as Chair, particularly the Night of the Stars sponsors and all the hoteliers, for giving their time for our fantastic industry.”