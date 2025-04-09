Growth in Pub and Pizza Occasions Signals Shift in Consumer Habits

Share Post Share Email

Consumer engagement with the UK eating and drinking out market saw a marked upswing in recent weeks, according to the latest insights from Lumina Intelligence’s Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel (EDOP). As warmer temperatures arrived, frequency of visits rose notably, particularly among engaged consumers who increased their out-of-home dining and drinking habits by 8.3%, averaging 1.6 visits per week.

This rise in frequency was not echoed in penetration levels, which saw a marginal decline of 0.3 percentage points in March 2025, with 57.4% of UK adults reporting at least one out-of-home occasion during the period.

The seasonal shift also brought with it changes in channel performance. Pubs and bars gained a larger share of total occasions, with a 1.4 percentage point rise, suggesting that consumers were taking full advantage of the warmer weather to socialise in more relaxed, open-air environments.

Meanwhile, coffee shops experienced a 2.9 percentage point decline in share, indicating a preference shift towards more leisure-focused and spontaneous drinking occasions. Indeed, drink-led visits overall saw the largest uplift, increasing by 0.8 percentage points, as consumers opted for refreshing beverages in casual pub settings.

This trend was further reflected in food choices, particularly with pizza. A combination of increased pub visits and relaxed group gatherings led to a 1 percentage point rise in pizza’s share of total dishes, highlighting the dish’s popularity during shared, social occasions.

The momentum behind this category has also been reflected in market activity, with top-rated pizza brand Dough Hands recently opening a second location in a London pub. The launch has already sparked significant consumer interest, with long queues reported as word spreads among food lovers in the capital.

Liv Warren, Senior Insight Executive at Lumina Intelligence, commented:

“As spring arrives, we’re seeing clear behavioural shifts that underscore how weather can influence consumer habits. Pubs and bars are proving increasingly popular as social hubs, driving both drink and food occasions, particularly those suited to sharing like pizza. It’s an exciting time for operators who can adapt to these seasonal opportunities and tap into changing consumer mindsets.”