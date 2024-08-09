New First Minister Invited to their Local to Discuss the Future of Welsh Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has invited the new First Minister of Wales for a drink to discuss the future of the nation’s pubs.

The newly appointed Welsh First Minister, Eluned Morgan, is invited to a pub of her choice to discuss the issues impacting the Welsh pub and beer industry, particularly the losses of many pubs due to rising costs or conversion into shops, takeaways and housing by developers.

CAMRA represents thousands of members and consumers across Wales who fear the number of community pub closures will continue to rise, including their very own locals.

In 2023, CAMRA data showed as many as 73 pub businesses were forced to shut their doors to their communities, with a further 10 lost forever to redevelopment.

With a reduction in help for business rates for Welsh hospitality businesses and holding the weakest planning safeguards for pubs in Britain, CAMRA hopes to see an introduction of planning protections and new powers to allow communities a chance to save their local pub from being converted or demolished.

Commenting, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on her appointment as First Minister. We know she will be busy with the many issues in her in-tray, however, pub goers across Wales are concerned about the many pubs being closed or demolished and will want this issue, as well as the promotion of community pubs and Welsh beer, to be prioritised by the new First Minister.

“Inviting her to the pub, with a drink on us, gives us the opportunity to discuss these issues in depth, with an emphasis that the future of Welsh pubs, clubs, breweries and cider makers continues to be uncertain.

CAMRA members want the Welsh Government to implement stronger protection measures for community-loved pubs to lower the number of pubs being closed, converted or demolished.”

Chris Charters, CAMRA’s Wales Director, added: “Business rates, rising prices and costs, and consumers lowering their spending budgets due to the cost-of-living crisis are all seriously impacting many community pubs’ ability to remain open. Because of this, CAMRA continues to call, alongside licensees and local breweries, for the reintroduction of the 75% discount on business rates bills.

“The First Minister should look at improving planning laws to increase the number of community run pubs in Wales – communities should, in the first instance, be able to take ownership of their local should it be faced with closure or conversion.”