The Cube Hotel for Sale with £12m Price Tag

The Cube hotel in Birmingham has been put on the market for £12m, less than a month after falling into administration.

The Cube comprises a 52-bedroom hotel and The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, which features a roof terrace on level 25 complete with 360 degree views of the city.

Property consultancies Watling Real Estate and Graham + Sibbald have been appointed to market the space.

Richard Easterby, Andrew Andronikou and Nick Simmonds, from business advisory firm Quantuma, were appointed joint administrators on July 12 of MSHA Global Investments, which was operating The Cube Hotel in addition to being its leaseholder.

The Marco Pierre White restaurant is operated by a separate franchisee but its leasehold was also owned by MSHA.

The hotel will remain open while the site is being marketed.

Chris Davies, director at Watling Real Estate, commented:

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime city centre hotel and well established restaurant in a landmark building.”

Hugh Anderson, a partner in Graham + Sibbald’s hotel team, added:

“The asset offers further branding opportunities and the potential to enhance trading significantly, capitalising on the panoramic views across Birmingham and the stunning outside terraces at level 25.”

Other properties within the mixed-use development include 135 residential apartments, 111,500 sq ft of offices, and a bowling centre. These properties are unaffected by the sale.

The Cube hotel was opened in 2010 and operated as Hotel Indigo until it was sold to Caskade Group for £12.5m in 2022, who appointed Bespoke Hotels to manage the property.