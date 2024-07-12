New NTIA Listen for Life Charter Launches to Safeguard Hearing

Share Tweet Share Email

Half (50%) of regular gig goers think that loud music has damaged their hearing, a figure that climbs to an astonishing 92% for those who work in venues, a new poll reveals. It comes as a new Night Time Economy Charter launches to help music venues better look after the hearing health of colleagues and customers.

The charter, developed by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the trade body which represents the UK’s clubs, bars and pubs, is only one element of the NTIA’s Listen For Life Campaign. This campaign was launched last October to raise awareness and advocate on the importance of hearing protection, and to advise and provide resources to achieve safer listening environments.

The charter sets out a 10-point-plan for businesses, which is in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Standard on Safe Listening Venues and Events. It includes supplying employees with hearing protection, raising awareness of hearing health, and creating quiet zones designed to give people a break when they need one.

Partnering with Specsavers, the NTIA has launched this charter as part of a new report called ‘It’s time to talk about hearing’, saying it’s worrying how common hearing loss and tinnitus are for those working in the night time industries.

Mike Kill, CEO of the NTIA, says:

“We want those who enjoy going to festivals, gigs, pubs, bars and clubs to be able to enjoy them without damaging their hearing – and for those who work in loud environments to be given the knowledge and tools to take care of themselves. This charter can play a massive part in doing that.”

The charter is being backed by DJ’s Nicky Blackmarket – who lives with hearing loss and Woody Cook – who suffers from tinnitus, as well as music legend Lulu who has recently been diagnosed with moderate hearing loss.

Nicky has been playing drum and bass all over the world for more than three decades and is regarded as one of the pivotal figures in the early jungle and drum and bass scene. But after a considerable amount of time in loud environments, he realised that hearing assistance would help restore his hearing loss and improve his quality of life.



Nicky says: ‘My wife would complain that the TV was blasting at full volume. Then at gigs, people would say, ‘mate, turn that sound monitor down’. I’d have it right at the max. I’ve now got some great tech in my hearing aids – it’s unbelievable the difference it makes – and I can hear everything so much clearer again.

‘The thing is, hearing loss is very gradual and, without you realising, your body tries to adapt. You just don’t appreciate all the things you’ve been missing. I wish I’d done this sooner. One of the big positives is that I can continue to enjoy the sounds and things that I love doing – including my music.’

Woody, still a relative newcomer to the scene, says he wishes he’d taken steps to protect his hearing earlier. He adds: ‘Without doubt, the tinnitus I suffer with today is a result of listening to loud music. Sometimes it makes me feel like I have a continual electric buzz or high-pitched noise in my head which makes me feel really disorientated.

‘I love music – and obviously, I work as a DJ – so my tinnitus has a massive impact on my personal and professional life. I wish I had known about the risks earlier. I’m now taking steps to protect my hearing from any further damage and recommend others to do the same.’

Lulu says: ‘After being on stage nearly all of my life, I have always noticed ringing and muffled sounds, but never really thought much of it. Music has always been a cornerstone of everything I do, so it’s incredibly important that I can still enjoy it. Using hearing protection is also such a simple and easy thing to do when around live music and I’d urge other people to wear it.’

Rob Shepheard the NTIA’s audiologist, Chair of the Listen for Life Campaign, and a member of the World Health Organisation’s Make Listening Safe initiative says:

‘After decades of work on this aspect of injury to our hearing health, we are proud that the NTIA are leading the way in how this global issue is addressed and how we support all those working in or enjoying music.’

The new poll, commissioned by Specsavers, found that 42% have noticed a negative impact on their hearing immediately after a gig – with 58% experiencing ringing in their ears, 45% buzzing and 35% a muffled sensation. Nearly a quarter (23%) said they had suffered temporary hearing loss, while over one in five (22%) experienced pain in their ears.

Despite this, nearly half (46%) of those planning to attend a live music event this summer are unlikely to wear hearing protection. Of these, 44% said they avoid ear plugs because they wouldn’t be able to enjoy the experience as much, and over a third (36%) thought they would alter the quality of the music, which is not the case.

According to Specsavers, it is not uncommon for sound levels at live music events to reach between 115 and 120 decibels (dB) – which could damage hearing if exposed to it for long enough without hearing protection. The survey found over three-quarters (76%) of people didn’t know that the volume of sound was that high.

In a second poll of those working in venues with loud music, 92% have experienced a negative impact on their hearing, with a third reporting tinnitus (34%) or hearing loss (31%). Nearly a third (32%) rarely or never wear hearing protection at work – with over half (53%) saying that’s because their employer has not provided them with it.

Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers, said:

‘It is crucial that music lovers protect their hearing. Repeated exposure to high decibel levels can lead to permanent damage, such as sound-induced hearing loss and tinnitus.

‘In fact, hearing damage can start at around 85 dB if you are exposed to it for eight hours plus – such as at a festival or club night – if you don’t wear hearing protection. Each additional 3 dB of volume cuts that exposure time in half, so by the time the volume reaches 100 dB, which is still less than the average gig, it could only take 15 minutes for your hearing to be damaged – which is quite scary.

‘What might start as a minor annoyance after a gig can lead to long-term consequences. It’s never too late to start protecting your ears. Wearing hearing protection, not standing too close to speakers, and taking breaks from loud environments can all help preserve your hearing.’