Euros Final To Deliver £120 Million Boost For Nation’s Pubs

Britain’s pubs and bars are set to benefit from huge increased sales this Sunday, as part of an almost billion-pound windfall from the tournament.

England playing in the final of the Euros is predicted to deliver a 50% increase in sales, according to leading trade body UKHospitality.

Reaching the final also means the entire hospitality sector is set to benefit from overall sales increases of £800m across the whole tournament.

Fans will be able to benefit from extended licensing hours in place this Sunday, with licensed premises able to serve until 1am.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“The Euros final this Sunday will be a momentous day for the country and our nation’s pubs and bars, which are set to see a sales boost of £120 million.

“Pubs will be packed to the rafters with fans cheering on the Three Lions and creating an unrivalled atmosphere, outside of being at the game in Berlin.

“With licensing hours already extended until 1am this Sunday, I hope fans will be able to take advantage to celebrate a historic victory for England.”