New Pubwatch in Chingford

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Publicans took an important step toward in strengthening community safety and collaboration with the successful launch of the area’s first Pubwatch meeting; hosted at The Old Hall Tavern on 16 March 2026.

After several previous attempts over the years that, for various reasons, never fully materialised, this marks the first time a Pubwatch group in Chingford has officially come together with commitment, structure, and a shared sense of purpose.

The meeting brought together a strong group of local licensees, each representing key venues across Chingford.

Also attending to offer support and guidance was PC Andrews, the Metropolitan Police’s dedicated ward officer, whose presence underscored the importance of partnership between local venues and law enforcement.

The newly formed Chingford Pubwatch aims to:

• Create a reliable network for publicans to share issues, concerns, and best practice.

• Provide a platform for discussing challenges such as anti-social behaviour, which has become an increasing concern across the area.

• Strengthen communication between venues and outside agencies, including the police, to ensure publicans feel supported and equipped to handle emerging issuesPromote a safer, more welcoming environment for staff, customers, and the wider community.

The first meeting set a constructive tone, with open discussion, shared experiences, and a collective determination to work together. The group’s formation marks a promising step toward a more unified hospitality community in Chingford—one that looks out for each other and stands together in the face of challenges.

The next meeting is expected to build on this momentum, with plans to expand participation and develop practical strategies that benefit all local venues.