New Research Reveals The Special Appeal Of Pub Accommodation, And Opportunities For Growth

Share Post Share Email

CGA and Stay in a Pub reveal the special appeal of pub accommodation, in new report supported by VisitEngland and Zonal

Consumers love the special atmosphere, food and welcome they get when they stay at pubs—but there’s potential to attract many more guests.

Those are among the key findings from the 2025 Pub Accommodation Review, an exclusive new report based on surveys of more than 4000 consumers and operators commissioned by Stay in a Pub, supported by VisitEngland and Zonal Hotel Solutions and conducted by CGA by NIQ.

At least half of those who stay in pubs or are interested in doing so say pubs provide a friendlier atmosphere (50%), more traditional and historic charm (53%) and more relaxed environments (53%) than any other type of accommodation. Two thirds (67%) think they offer the best range of food and drink—more than double those (30%) who rate hotels best.

Consumers also recognise that pubs are at the heart of the places they want to visit, and 39% think they offer a more authentic local experience than other types of accommodation. The research also revealed that pub staff have a big role to play in linking people with these communities with 78% of consumers saying they are likely to seek local information and recommendations during their stay.

Pub accommodation is particularly appealing to older consumers, and 65% of those who stay in pubs or are interested in doing so are aged 55 or older. The survey highlights lower usage among younger consumers, often because of outdated impressions of pubs’ facilities.

The Pub Accommodation Review also indicates stability in the frequency of pub stays and an average nightly spend of £106. However, the average length of stays has slipped from 2.2 to 1.9 nights since 2023—a sign of the impact of rising costs on consumers’ spending.

A separate survey of operators meanwhile indicates solid optimism among the leaders of pub businesses that provide overnight stays. Nearly half (45%) said they were optimistic about prospects for the market over the next 12 months—significantly higher than figures for other areas of hospitality. Two thirds (67%) say their accommodation revenue is higher or the same as a year ago, and well over half (56%) expect it to grow in the next 12 months.

Reuben Pullan, senior insight consultant at CGA by NIQ, said:

“This research makes it clear that Britain’s pubs have a very special place in consumers’ lives. They provide an atmosphere, food and drink and local knowledge that other types of accommodation can struggle to match. Nevertheless, there is room for operators to extend their appeal to millions more consumers, and younger adults in particular. Better discoverability, sharper marketing around the unique characteristics and easier booking can all help pubs become even more attractive destinations for stays.”

Sophie Braybrooke, CEO of Stay in a Pub, said:

“Pubs have always been part of the fabric of British life — and staying in one adds an extra layer of charm and character to any trip. At Stay in a Pub, we hear time and again from guests who’ve loved the warm welcome, the conversations by the fire, the freshly cooked food, and the feeling of truly being part of a place. This report backs that up — and shows there’s real potential to grow, by helping more people find the kind of stay that suits them. Every pub is different, and that’s what makes them so special. Stay in a Pub exist to celebrate that, and to make pub stays easier to discover, book and enjoy.”

Stuart Derricott, Sales Director at Zonal, said:

“The Pub Accommodation Review highlights the special appeal of pubs as overnight destinations, and the significant potential for growth in the sector. The data shows what is important to consumers when selecting and booking a place to stay. By optimising their online presence, and ensuring they offer a simple, easy-to-navigate booking journey, operators can fully capitalise on the opportunity.”