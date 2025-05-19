New Research Reveals Gin Consumers Have High Expectations on Brand Sustainability

Share Post Share Email

New research undertaken by The Gin Guild underscores a clear message: gin consumers expect brands to take credible, transparent action on sustainability, with packaging, climate change, and ethical sourcing rising rapidly up the agenda.

The Gin Guild’s landmark consumer survey, conducted among 2,000 nationally representative adults, found that 69% of gin drinkers consider sustainability important when choosing a brand, with half actively checking for sustainability credentials on packaging or company websites before making a purchase. While taste and price remain the top priorities, there is a growing expectation for brands to demonstrate responsible practices-particularly among younger consumers, who are more likely to demand action on climate change, human rights, and ethical supply chains.

The research was conducted as part of the Gin Guild’s year-long collaboration to create the industry’s first Sustainability Toolkit for gin distillers, with consumer data highlighting:

Sustainability is a must: 69% of gin drinkers say it matters when choosing a brand; 50% check credentials before buying.

69% of gin drinkers say it matters when choosing a brand; 50% check credentials before buying. Packaging matters: Packaging is the most visible sustainability issue for consumers, with 48% believing gin brands are addressing it well, and 31% identifying it as a top priority for future action.

Packaging is the most visible sustainability issue for consumers, with 48% believing gin brands are addressing it well, and 31% identifying it as a top priority for future action. Transparency is key: Consumers look for clear, credible information-preferably on-pack or via brand websites. However, 31% admit they do not check at all, highlighting the need for brands to make sustainability information more accessible.

Consumers look for clear, credible information-preferably on-pack or via brand websites. However, 31% admit they do not check at all, highlighting the need for brands to make sustainability information more accessible. Younger consumers drive the agenda: Those aged 18-24 are the most informed and vocal in demanding action on climate change, ethical sourcing, and human rights.

Those aged 18-24 are the most informed and vocal in demanding action on climate change, ethical sourcing, and human rights. Social responsibility: Human rights, employee wellbeing, and responsible business practices are seen as equally important as environmental issues, with 32% prioritising human rights and 36% employee wellbeing for the future.

The Gin Guild Sustainability Toolkit: A Practical Response

Developed in collaboration with leading distillers, sustainability experts, and industry stakeholders, the Toolkit provides actionable guidance for distilleries of all sizes-offering ‘baby steps, next steps, and stretch goals’ to help brands at every stage of their sustainability journey. It covers emissions reduction, water stewardship, waste management, packaging innovation, biodiversity, ethical sourcing, and robust governance.

The Toolkit also responds to the industry’s own priorities: recent Gin Guild member research shows water stewardship, waste management, energy consumption, and responsible sourcing are top of mind for producers, mirroring consumer concerns.

Industry Voices

Pal Gleed, Director General of The Gin Guild:

“Consumers are increasingly looking to brands that align with their values. The Sustainability Toolkit is a response to this demand. We wanted to equip distillers with a practical resource that could guide their sustainability journey and empower them to make choices that are not just ethical but achievable. As an industry rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, we have both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead by example. The generosity of our member experts in shaping and supporting the project is a testament to the shared vision of sharing knowledge and best practice for the greater good.”

Dr Anne Brock, Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire (Bacardi):

“Sustainability runs through many facets of our operations at Bombay Sapphire, acting as a blue thread that defines how we operate as a brand – a credibility we’ve carefully nurtured and refined over the past 25 years. We’re proud to contribute to this toolkit as a meaningful step toward greater collaboration and progress across the gin industry.”

Fiona Humphries, Sipsmith:

“This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about the industry coming together to share knowledge and expertise to encourage as many gin distilleries as possible to adopt the ideas in the toolkit. For new distilleries starting out on their sustainability journeys, the Toolkit provides invaluable information about the practical steps that they can take today to make meaningful progress, both to protect people and the planet, as well as saving money.”

The Gin Guild is calling on distillers across the sector to use the Toolkit to improve their practices and communicate their progress with honesty and clarity. As the industry faces increasing scrutiny from retailers, regulators, and consumers alike, credible action on sustainability is now essential for future growth and resilience.

The Gin Guild’s annual global conference Ginposium takes place on Friday, 13 June 2025 in London https://www.theginguild.com/events/ginposium-2025-event/

Watch the video here