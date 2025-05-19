NEOS Hospitality Makes Investments in New Brands

Share Post Share Email

NEOS Hospitality, the UK’s leading party bar company, has expanded its portfolio after opening a new Circuit club in York city centre.

York is the latest location for Circuit, which is one of three core brands for the business joining Bonnie Rogues and Barbara’s Bier Haus. NEOS has made a six-figure investment in the former Kuda site on Clifford Street, reaffirming its commitment to York as part of its strategy to be present in key cities across the country.

Russell Quelch, CEO of NEOS Hospitality, said:

“As we look at our entire portfolio, it’s important for us to keep investing in our brands and venues. This is not only to meet evolving market trends but to ensure NEOS embraces technology to enhance the guest experience so we remain at the forefront of the hospitality sector. We are focused on growing our brands in strategically important cities, such as York, and have a strong pipeline ahead.”

NEOS’s transformation of Kuda to Circuit York has created 10 jobs for local people and seen upgrades across every aspect of the space, including cutting-edge sound and state of the art LED lighting installed in the two rooms, placing the venue firmly at the centre of the city’s party scene. There are free photo booths throughout to capture memories of the night, while guests with VIP access have exclusive use of the new pink room.

Circuit York is the third opening for NEOS in 2025, joining Barbara’s Bier Haus après-ski style bars in Bournemouth and Bristol, which combine a chalet-style environment with ski lift photo booths, live music and themed nights.

NEOS Hospitality currently operates 19 venues in 12 towns and cities across the country including Cardiff, Bournemouth, Kingston, Birmingham and Chelmsford.