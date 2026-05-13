Michelin-Starred Chefs Swap Kitchens for Malawi Build in New Hospitality Documentary

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At a time when the UK hospitality sector faces unprecedented challenges, nine of its leading figures, including Michelin-starred chefs, a sommelier and a front-of-house leader are stepping away from their kitchens to take part in a radically different kind of service.

The group includes:

• Mark Tuttiett, Head Chef, Da Terra

• Ricki Weston, Executive Chef, Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa

• Harry Kirkpatrick, Head Chef, Trinity

• April Lily Partridge, Roux Scholar, formerly of The Ledbury

• Luke French, Chef-Owner, Jöro

• Stacey French, Co-Founder, Jöro

• Charlie Tayler, Head Chef, Aulis London

• Vanessa Stoltz, Restaurant Manager & Sommelier, Pine

• Ollie Bridgewater, formerly of The Gilpin Hotel & Lake House

From 29 May to 6 June 2026, the group will travel to Malawi to build a school from the ground up, working alongside a local community in partnership with the Magic Future Foundation and buildOn.

The journey will form the basis of a new documentary, CHEF. Better, Because, produced by 7FIFTY, directed by Rosa Brough, the film will explore what hospitality really means when stripped of structure, hierarchy and environment.

The project comes at a critical moment for the sector:

• 170,000 jobs lost since autumn 2024

• 63% of workers considering leaving hospitality

• Closures continuing across pubs and restaurants nationwide

The participating chefs, accustomed to leading high-performance kitchens, will take on a very different role in Malawi, working alongside local families to build the local community a new school. The experience is designed not as charity, but as exchange of perspective, values and understanding.

Shot in an intimate, fly-on-the-wall style, CHEF. Better, Because will follow the full journey of fundraising in the UK, the school build in Malawi and the return to their restaurant environments. The film will feature voices from both the hospitality professionals and the Malawian community, exploring how each shapes the other.

The project builds on the work of the Magic Future Foundation, established in memory of Oli Wissenbach, whose simple ambition was to “leave the world better, because I was here.” Working with buildOn, the foundation is part of a global mission to build 100 schools. Each school is community-owned and guarantees equal access to education for girls and boys. Nearly half of children in Malawi do not complete primary education.

The production is currently raising £35,000 to fund filming, travel and post-production. All school-building funds remain separate and the documentary is set to premiere in October 2026.