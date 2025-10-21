NITAs 2025 Finalists Announced
The BII has announced the finalists for this year’s National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).
The National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs), organised by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), celebrate excellence in training and development across the licensed on-trade and hospitality industry.
The awards recognise individuals and businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment to innovative training programmes, supporting long-term career development and championing their teams.
Categories span a range of critical areas including apprenticeships, sustainability initiatives, and talent attraction strategies that help drive the sector forward.
With team training, development and wellbeing fundamental to the success of the hospitality and licensed trade, the NITAs shine a spotlight on those operators and individuals who set the benchmark for excellence in this vital area.
The NITA’s Award Ceremony and People Conference will be held on 20th November 2025 at Porchester Hall, London, where they will share best practice from teams across the sector and recognise the winners!
The finalists are:
Best Training Programmes: Managed & Managed Partnerships
- Claire Dunkling – Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
• Ellie George – St Austell Brewery
• Mia Manning – Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. / Lead Your Way
• Sophie Farrell – Punch Pubs and Co.Best Training Programmes: Individual Operator
• Dimitar Dimitrov – Paris Baguette
• Hendre Barnard – Jim & Tonic Limited
• Kim Rennie – The Barge Inn
• Katie Mannion – Nell’s Pizza
Best Training Programmes: Apprenticeships
• David Everett – Shepherd Neame
• Neil Delahay – The Clink Charity
• Rebecca Marandola – Molson Coors
• James Partington- The NED
Best Training Programmes: Sustainability Award – Company
• Caroline Parker – Avani
• Hendre Barnard – Jim & Tonic Limited
• Ed Robinson – Wells & Co.
Best Training Programmes: Sustainability Award – Individual Site
• Nand Yadav – Ninaya Hospitality Ltd / The White Hart
• Phillip Cutter – The Murderers / Gardeners Arms
• Michael Foxwell – The Old House at Home
Professional Trainer of the Year – Company
• Allan Stevenson – Chemisphere
• Cally Bannon-Smith – Sixty Eight People
• Frazer Grant – Pub & Bar Academy
• Jon Saunders – Crack on Coaching
Professional Trainer of the Year – Individual & Small Multiple
• Hendre Barnard – Jim & Tonic Limited
• Katie Mannion – Nell’s Pizza
Best Recruitment Strategy
• Ceri Radford – Admiral Taverns
• Louise Gallant – Punch Pubs & Co.
Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Back of House
• Daisy Walton – The Barge Inn / Wadworth
• Luca Duval – INN Cornwall
• Sam Jennings – Shepherd Neame
• Zoe Platt – The Clink Charity
Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Front of House
• Lauren Hayter – Wadworth
• Megan Kneebone – INN Cornwall
• Sam James Christmas – Fullers
• Sophie Maltby – The Tollemache Arms
Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Operations
• Chris Abnett – Shepherd Neame
• Claire Illman – Shepherd Neame
• Joseph Rook – Molson Coors
• Tom Young – Molson Coors
Wellbeing Award
• Andrea McCarthy – Venners
• Nand Yadav – Ninaya Hospitality Ltd / The White Hart
• Rosalie Hagger – The Beautiful Pubs Collective
• Sophie Farrell – Punch Pubs & Co.
• Will Chew – Anglian Country Inns