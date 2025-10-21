NITAs 2025 Finalists Announced

Share Post Share Email

The BII has announced the finalists for this year’s National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).

The National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs), organised by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), celebrate excellence in training and development across the licensed on-trade and hospitality industry.

The awards recognise individuals and businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment to innovative training programmes, supporting long-term career development and championing their teams.

Categories span a range of critical areas including apprenticeships, sustainability initiatives, and talent attraction strategies that help drive the sector forward.

With team training, development and wellbeing fundamental to the success of the hospitality and licensed trade, the NITAs shine a spotlight on those operators and individuals who set the benchmark for excellence in this vital area.

The NITA’s Award Ceremony and People Conference will be held on 20th November 2025 at Porchester Hall, London, where they will share best practice from teams across the sector and recognise the winners!

The finalists are:

Best Training Programmes: Managed & Managed Partnerships