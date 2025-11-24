NITAs 2025 Winners Announced

Share Post Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced the winners of the 2025 National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs).

The NITAs and People Conference celebrate the exceptional individuals and businesses in the pub sector who put people at the heart of hospitality. Each year, the awards recognise those who go above and beyond to champion training, development, sustainability and wellbeing within their teams, ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for the sector.

This year’s winners were revealed at the NITAs Awards Ceremony, held at Porchester Hall London on 20th November, where over 300 industry professionals, operators and colleagues, came together to share best practice, celebrate achievement, and honour those setting new standards in hospitality excellence.

2025 NITA Winners of the evening

Best Training Programme: Managed & Managed Partnerships Fuller’s Lead Your Way Best Training Programme: Individual Operator Kim Rennie – The Barge Inn Best Training Programme: Apprenticeships Shepherd Neame Best Training Programme: Sustainability Award – Company Wells & Co Best Training Programme: Sustainability Award – Individual Site Michael Foxwell – The Old House at Home Training Professional of the Year – Company Frazer Grant- Pub & Bar Academy Professional Trainer of the Year – Individual & Small Multiple Katie Mannion – Nell’s Pizza Best Recruitment Strategy Admiral Taverns Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Back of House Daisy Walton – Barge Inn, Wadworth Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Front of House Sophie Maltby – The Tollemache Arms Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Operations Claire Illman – Shepherd Neame Wellbeing Award Punch Pubs & Co

This year, after an incredible raft of apprentices in the Hospitality Apprentice of the Year categories, the BII also recognised three Workforce Apprentice Heroes, hand-picked by the judging panel for their incredible attitude, determination and spirit, and presented by the BII’s new chair, Clive Price.

One of the evening’s most heartfelt moments was the presentation of the Franca Knowles Live Your Life Award, selected by a panel of previous winners and chaired by Keith Knowles OBE. This award celebrates individuals in the sector who embody Franca’s legacy of positivity, passion, and dedication to people development. Huge congratulations to James Nye, Managing Director of Anglian Country Inns for winning this incredibly special award in 2025.

Steven Alton, CEO of the BII, said:

“The NITAs recognise the incredible people and organisations who make our sector such an inspiring and rewarding place to work. Each of our winners has shown an exceptional commitment to nurturing their teams, supporting wellbeing, and driving innovation across their businesses. Their dedication and passion help ensure our pubs and hospitality venues continue to sit at the heart of every community.

“Evenings like this remind us all just how incredible our sector is, filled with people who do amazing things every single day for their guests, teams and communities.”