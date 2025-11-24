IRO Sushi Signs Agreements To Open 10 New Locations In Next 12 Months

Share Post Share Email

IRO Sushi has announced plans to open at least 10 new stores within the next year as the brand executes an ambitious expansion strategy to scale to 100 locations by 2030.

Founded in 2014, IRO Sushi has quickly scaled to operate more than 30+ quick-service restaurants across the UK.

After taking its first steps into franchising in 2019, IRO Sushi has scaled rapidly. Since August 2023, the Group has opened over 20 locations with a strong pipeline of commitments for new openings in 2026 and beyond. This has helped deliver strong commercial success for the group, with system sales of c.£16m in the year to end of March 2025, up 56% year-on-year.

Over the next 12 months, IRO Sushi has signed agreements to open at least 10 new stores, with two new locations in Woking and Tunbridge Wells due to open before Christmas. This will help strengthen its UK footprint and introduce more consumers to the brand in previously out of reach locations.

Chhong Sherpa, Founder & CEO of IRO Sushi, said:

“At IRO Sushi, we are on a mission to bring restaurant quality sushi to the masses. For too long, consumers have been getting shortchanged with inferior, tasteless sushi that uses cheap and unsustainable seafood. We want to change this with our menu of truly authentic, premium and restaurant quality sushi served at affordable prices.

“We believe our offer plays into the heart of major consumer trends. Consumers today want quick, protein rich meals that make them feel good, which has fuelled our rapid expansion with 20 openings in the last 18 months. Now, as we look to the next chapter with our evolved brand, we are looking for ambitious franchisees keen to scale with us and bring premium restaurant quality sushi to all.”