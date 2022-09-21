North West Hotel Group Expands Charity Support Across Region

Share Tweet Share Email

The owners of Brilliant Hotel Group are boosting their charitable credentials with a new partnership, which will see all seven properties donating rooms and meals to charity fundraising events.

The four-star Trafford Hall Hotel is the first venue from Brilliant Hotels Group to offer up prizes for fundraising events through the Group’s work with not-for-profit organisation Charity Escapes.

Rooms and experiences from the group will be listed on the Charity Escapes website with charities able to request the prizes for fundraising raffles and auctions.

The exclusive partnership means Charity Escapes will lead Brilliant Hotels’ corporate social responsibility, managing its charitable donations – which includes handling all charity requests – providing marketing reports and updating the hotel on how much money its donations raise.

Charity Escapes is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to make charity giving and fundraising easier for its 200 business partners and charities alike. To date, it has helped more than 500 charities raise more than £765,000. Charity Escapes asks in return for the prize donations is for charities to highlight businesses’ donations online and in any marketing materials relating to the fundraising event.

Carly Sells, director at Charity Escapes, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Brilliant Hotels group to help make its charity support more effective, starting with its historic Trafford Hall Hotel.

“The group has some wonderful hotel and restaurant locations and is a welcome addition to our growing portfolio of businesses willing to support the charity sector at a time when it is more financially pressed than ever.

“Charity Escapes helps businesses to make the most of their corporate social responsibility. Instead of donating vouchers on an ad hoc basis, we help businesses set up a structured programme that delivers substantially improved marketing benefits, reduces workload for busy teams and raises significantly more money for charities. It is a win-win for both charities and businesses.”

Anoob Saban, chief executive of Brilliant Hotels said: “While it’s very important to us to support the local community and charities, it can be difficult to manage the many requests we receive. Hospitality is a busy industry and sometimes we don’t always have the time or resources to help out in the way we would want.

“Working with Charity Escapes means that the entire process is taken care of, and we can focus on our job of making sure guests are well looked after, while still fulfilling our corporate social responsibility.

“More importantly, once the event is over, Charity Escapes provides us a report covering the return on investment that the marketing and publicity has delivered, and how much was raised – something which is very important to us. In the past, we’ve donated things and never received feedback which can be deflating when you’ve put time and effort into helping out.”