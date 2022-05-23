North Yorkshire Multiple Operator Takes on Fifth Star Site

Share Tweet Share Email

North Yorkshire multiple operator, J&S Pub Company1 has taken on its fifth Star Pubs & Bars pub, Mist in Scarborough, bringing its pub estate to seven. It has just completed £205,000 joint refurbishment with Star, transforming the wet led high street pub into a quality traditional Irish pub, named McGinty’s. 10 new jobs have been created on the back of the investment.

The J&S Pub Company portfolio consists of different types of pub ranging from a sports bar, a pub with indoor and outdoor kids play area, village local and traditional Irish bar. Within these five are leased and two freehold.

Their Star pubs sites include The Golden Lion in Whitby, The Commercial Scarborough, The Ramshill Hotel, Scarborough and The Nag’s Head in Scalby as well as non-Star pubs, The New Lancaster and The Plough Inn & Fun Farm in Scarborough.

McGinty’s is J&S Pub Company’s second Irish bar, their first, The Golden Lion in Whitby, has been a great success since it opened.

Says James Durham: “If McGinty’s does well we will roll it out as a brand across more locations in Yorkshire and the North East. The staff we recruit determines the speed of our growth. We find our managers first and then look for sites to suit them. In the case of McGinty’s we have a couple from Dublin running it.

“There is a real gap in the market for pubs that appeal to an older demographic who want to dress up and make an occasion of going out. Its harking back to days gone by. McGinty’s is far from the gimmicky Irish bars that were around 20-30 years ago. We wanted to bring a traditional ALL IRISH bar to Scarborough, designed by Irish and run by Irish, offering top quality service, with traditional Irish folk music playing in the background and live music on select nights throughout the year.”

“Our eldest, my step son is called Connor McGinty. We called the bar after him and the mural on the side elevation is of him.”

Dave Rowland, Business Development Manager says: “James and Stacey are experienced and accomplished operators who really understand the hospitality scene in Scarborough. We are delighted to have completed a joint investment with them to transform a tired pub into an authentic Irish Bar. The opening is well timed as the spring summer season is commencing in this famous seaside resort. McGinty’s is looking to attract a broad clientele with its eclectic drinks range coupled with regular live music. I wish them every success for the future. “