Consumers Seek Food & Drinks That Improve Mental Health Study Reveal

Consumers today lead more demanding lifestyles that drain their energy levels, fueling the need to relax and rejuvenate. As a result, they are proactive in seeking products that can support mental wellbeing. Brands are, therefore, working to develop ingredients that can ease stress and improve mental health, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Meenakshi Haran, Lead Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The incidence of poor mental wellbeing is at its highest today with consumers generally feeling more stressed and anxious as they deal with challenging economic and social conditions. Indeed, mental wellbeing is a major concern (extremely/quite concerned) for American consumers as attested by 50% of respondents in a recent GlobalData survey”.

Conscious of the negative health implications of an imbalanced lifestyle, many concerned consumers are paying greater attention to their emotional wellbeing and quality of life. Ingredient manufacturers have taken notice of this growing consumer pursuit of food and beverages that can help them relax and rejuvenate.ood, and relaxation.

Haran continues: “Millennials and Generation Y (58% each) are the most concerned about their mental wellbeing, compared with other generations in the current situation*. This trend is driven by health-conscious consumers who are concerned about the impact of diet on mental health.”

Haran concludes: “This high concern motivates consumers to improve diets, carefully consider what ingredients are inside food & drinks, and seek lifestyle changes. Novonesis, a joint venture between Chr. Hansen and Novozymes unveiled a new ingredient, the MindAble 1714 probiotic designed to manage stress, targeted at the food industry. Food & beverage brands should consider launching products using innovative ingredients to align with consumers expectations.”