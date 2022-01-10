NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA) has called for the government to consider reducing the Covid isolation period for workers, or consider a ‘test and release’ scheme to help stem the workforce challenges for businesses within the hospitality sector.

The call follows a statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggesting that cutting self isolation to five days would be helpful but would be in the hands of the experts and is under review.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says :”Since Freedom day we have been plagued with staff and supply chain shortages, further exacerbated by the implementation of new rules due to the Omicron variant , which has since compromised our trading levels , service, and generated a level of anxiety within the workforce and in some cases compromised public safety.”

“We are asking the Government to consider the pressures on the workforce, not only as employers, but as employees trying to survive.”

“Particularly the impact on well being, and the potential job losses if this sector collapses, as one of the biggest employers of 18 -30 year olds within the UK.”

“Our current isolation policy, although reduced to 7 days, is still resulting in considerable losses in staff numbers to illness and isolation, this in turn is placing pressure on the supply chain, and workforce resulting in limitations in trading capacity.

At a time when many within the industry are struggling to survive, given the limited support available.”

“The culmination of lost trade, workforce and supply chain isolation challenges, continual uncertainty, without consideration for people’s livelihoods and proportionate support.

We are already seeing an unprecedented level of the workforce and businesses struggling to survive. May I remind the Government that jobs will be lost, if businesses do not survive.”