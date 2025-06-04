Sheraton Grand’s First Team Member Celebrates 40 Years

Share Post Share Email

Long-Serving Team Member Hailed As ‘One Of A Kind’

A LONG-SERVING team member at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa is celebrating a double milestone, marking 40 years of service in the very same year the hotel itself turns 40.

Many know Wayne Hutchison as the welcoming doorman in a kilt but may be unaware that he was one of the first employees through the doors when the Sheraton Grand opened in 1985 on Lothian Road.

Four decades on, he remains a much-loved and respected member of the team, known for his warmth, professionalism, and unwavering dedication.

Wayne’s journey was inspired by his father, who worked in the hotel’s housekeeping department. Following in those footsteps, Wayne became one of the Sheraton Grand’s founding team members, a living link between the hotel’s first day, culminating in its 40th anniversary celebration this year.

Wayne said: “When I started back in 1985, I never imagined I’d still be here 40 years later. The hotel has changed and grown over the years, but the sense of pride in what we do has stayed the same. I’ve worked with so many amazing people, and I’m proud to have played a small part in its story.”

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, Wayne was honoured with a special presentation at the hotel, where colleagues gathered to share memories and toast his contribution.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager of the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa said:

“Wayne is one of a kind. As one of our very first employees, he’s witnessed every chapter of our hotel’s evolution and helped write many of them.

“His loyalty, warmth and professionalism have had a lasting impact on everyone who has had the pleasure to work with him. His 40 years of service is a remarkable achievement and one that deserves real recognition.”

The milestone comes as the Sheraton Grand marks its own 40th anniversary in 2025, with both Wayne and the hotel sharing a legacy of excellence, experience and award-winning service.

Wayne continues to be a much-valued part of the Sheraton Grand family, the doorman in the kilt who represents the very best of Scottish hospitality and a shining example of the people who make five-star service possible.