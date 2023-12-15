NTIA & Parliamentarians Urge Home Office to Review Spiking Crime Categorisation

Share Tweet Share Email

NTIA is pressing the Home Office to support a renewed examination of a fundamental legislative change that classifies spiking as a distinct criminal category. This call comes in response to the debate led by the Backbench Business Committee, supported by Cross Party MPs.

In today’s debate facilitated by the Backbench Business Committee, the ongoing challenges associated with spiking incidents were discussed. NTIA is mobilising industry and stakeholder support for the classification of spiking as a separate crime, aligning with the stance of Cross Party MPs and key stakeholders.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, underscores the critical need for robust data to effectively combat the rising incidents of spiking, highlighting the inadequacies within the existing legislative framework.

Despite the current administration’s failure to recognise spiking as a distinct crime, a newfound optimism has emerged with the change in office and the introduction of the criminal justice bill as a potential solution. This renewed enthusiasm has garnered support from a diverse group, including cross-party MPs, the backbench business committee, and the former Home Secretary.

The optimism centres around addressing legislative shortcomings, with the objective of classifying spiking as a separate category. This classification aims to streamline tracking processes, improve intelligence gathering, and enhance profiling of perpetrators, ultimately reducing society’s vulnerability to this crime.

Expressing disappointment in the government’s inquiry outcome, advocacy continues for a clear categorisation of this heinous crime. Michael Kill emphasises the challenges in tracking and assessing spiking crimes due to evidentiary difficulties and ongoing data issues.

Key requests made by the Association during the Home Affairs Inquiry on Spiking include a national overt campaign targeting perpetrators, the implementation of a consistent national training scheme, and the creation of specific legislation for this crime. Recognising the importance of data, there is a call for a deeper understanding of the characteristics, prevalence, and locations of those who commit these crimes.

Kill criticises the government’s approach as short-sighted and predicts that retaining legacy issues in reporting and data gathering will pose ongoing challenges in eradicating this heinous crime unless fundamental changes are implemented.

There is a strong appeal to the current Home Secretary by the association, stakeholders like Stamp Out Spiking and Parliamentarians to consider this fundamental change in legislation and work towards eliminating this crime from society.