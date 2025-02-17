NTIA Study Reveals Economic Struggles, Safety Concerns and Transport Barriers Stifling Nightlife

Share Post Share Email

A new study conducted by Obsurvant on behalf of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that young people in the UK are going out less than they did a year ago, and their reasons why. The research, based on a survey of 2,001 respondents aged 18-30, highlights financial constraints, safety concerns, and inadequate late-night transport as key barriers preventing nightlife participation.

Key Findings from the NTIA 2025 Consumer Research:Declining Nightlife Engagement: 61% of respondents reported going out less frequently in the past year, with only 16% stating they go out more after 10pm.

Financial Pressures: 68% of young people said the current economic climate has reduced their participation in night-time activities, and 53% reported spending less on going out compared to last year.

Safety Concerns, Especially Among Women: Almost a third of respondents feel negative emotions when out at night (e.g. fear, anxiety, uneasiness or being unsafe) with women significantly more likely to report these concerns.

Transport Barriers: Over half of women surveyed expressed concerns about travelling late at night. 69% of all respondents stated that better late-night transport options would encourage them to stay out later.

Lack of Confidence in the Government: Over half of respondents, particularly those who feel unsafe, expressed low confidence in the Government’s ability to address their concerns. Notably, 89% of those who feel unsafe, anxious, uneasy or fearful, do not have confidence in the government’s ability to address these issues.

Call for Action: Safety, Transport, and Increased Policing Needed

The study indicates a strong demand for improved night-time infrastructure.

Key areas of improvement highlighted by respondents include:

Enhanced street lighting and safer transport options (64% and 59% respectively).

Extended public transport hours and more frequent services.

Lower late-night travel costs and increased security presence.

Increased policing on the streets at night to enhance public safety.

Commenting on the findings, Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“The results of this research confirm what we in the industry have been warning about for years—young people are being priced out of nightlife, and safety concerns are keeping them at home. The UK’s night-time economy is a vital cultural and economic force, yet we are seeing a generation disengage due to systemic issues that must be addressed. If we do not act now to improve safety and transport infrastructure, we risk further decline in the sector and the social and economic benefits it brings.”

Kill continued, “We call on policymakers to prioritise investment in safer streets, improved transport networks, increased policing at night, and financial support for venues to keep nightlife vibrant, accessible, and safe for all.”

Alex Morrison, Co-Founder of Obsurvant said:

“Our research highlights the growing barriers young people face in accessing nightlife and the resulting impact on the industry. These economic and social challenges are more than just statistics—they reflect real anxieties and financial pressures that are fundamentally reshaping social habits and how people engage with nightlife. The findings point to a clear need for action on a local and national scale to ensure nightlife remains safe, accessible, and economically viable for young people.”